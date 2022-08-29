August 29, 2022 at 5:42 PM by Leo Faussemagne

In turn, Lionel Messi became a shareholder of AC Momento. He joins a lot of other footballers there, like him.

Last week, OM formalized their new official partner, MatchWornShirt. This Monday, the economic magazine Forbes teaches us that Lionel Messi, the PSG striker, has entered the capital of AC Momento, a competing company of the Marseille sponsor. These two platforms are specialized in the auction of match shirts, worn by players. But the Athletic Club Momento also offers fans historical tunics, from private collections, of several internationally renowned players.

Lionel Messi becomes shareholder of AC Momento

As announced by the American media, Lionel Messi has entered the platform’s shareholding. In 2022, it launched its Momento Market application, which allows supporters to bid live, from the start of the match, on the shirts of the players of their choice. If at the end of the meeting their offer is the best, the fans will receive a digital certificate of authenticity of their acquisition and will be able to have the precious sesame delivered. The auctioned jerseys being those of the first half, the players are always free to give or exchange their outfit after the whistle. Already a partner of four European clubs (AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla FC and Benfica), AC Momento partners with various renowned players to offer their worn jerseys, whether recent or retro. Soon, tunics that belonged to La Pulga will be available via the application.

Like the PSG striker, big names in football are associated with this platform

The Momento Market application is supported by several major players, who, like Messi, have taken a stake in the company. The latter claims to have raised $20 million in capital from various investors and founding members, including Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas and Dani Alves. The collections of jerseys worn by these illustrious players are visible on the application, except for that of the former Arsenal and Blues striker, which will arrive soon. Among the other shareholders-players, we can mention the Barcelonans Piqué, Busquets, Sergi Roberto or the Madridians Kroos, Vinicius and Camavinga. A total of 14 active players, including the seven-time Argentinian Ballon d’Or, are partners with AC Momento.















