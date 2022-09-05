Lionel Messi buys a house for 11 M€… Which has no “legality”

September 5, 2022 at 3:55 PM by Emanuel Bernard

Unfortunate situation for Lionel Messi, caused by his last house bought.

This is an upsetting affair for Lionel Messibecause he bought, at the beginning of February of this year, a new home in Ibiza, in the municipality of Sant José, in Cala Tarida. An acquisition for which PSG striker invested 11 million euros, according to information from the Periodical of Ibiza and Formentera. Only his mansion has some “legality” concerns, as reported by the local media.

Minor real estate concerns for the PSG striker

The act of purchase materialized through a lawyer for Messi, acting on behalf of the company Rostower Building, itself included in the parent group, Limecu, which is none other than the acronym of Leo Messi Cuccittini. The Spanish newspaper reports that before La Pulga bought the estate, work was done by the previous owner. Works that would be illegal because the municipality would not have approved them.

Destroy the illegal to erase the problems

Would be in question parts built in the garage of the mansion, without legal authorization, and which nobody could in fact benefit from. The house is spacious, with a given total area of ​​16,000 square meters. This is where Lionel Messi and his family celebrated the player’s 35th birthday last June, as he himself showed on his social networks. To find a healthy outcome to this story, the footballer may have to demolish everything that was built before him, without a permit. This is the recommendation that the municipality would make.

Lionel Messi is the owner of several properties

La Pulga has several residences in its personal portfolio. We mentioned, last January, his “Fortress” at 3.5 million euros, located in Rosario, Argentina. He also keeps his beautiful and large Barcelona house, estimated at a price of 8 million euros. He and his family also own an apartment in Florida, in the United States.















