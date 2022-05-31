Lionel Messi Calms Robert Lewandowski

In 2020, Robert Lewandowski was the favorite to win the Ballon d’Or, with six titles won at Bayern Munich, including the Champions League in particular. But in the end, the edition had been canceled due to restrictions linked to Covid-19 and the shutdown of the Championships for several months. Victorious in 2021, Lionel Messi then paid tribute to the Pole, who according to him deserved to win it the previous year. Before Lewandowski takes the floor in turn, hoping that “Messi’s statement should be honest, and not just empty words”.

guest on TyC Sports this Monday, Lionel Messi returned to this exchange with the Bayern Munich striker and was clear. “Honestly, I don’t agree with what he said, but I didn’t give it much thought either. That’s all, he can say what he wants and I’m not interested. But the words I said back then were from my heart and because I really felt that way. I already said he deserved the Ballon d’Or, because the year before I thought he was the best, but the year I won it he wasn’t. I just said that. But let him take it as he wants.”. The message got through…