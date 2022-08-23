Lionel Messi can anger Cristiano Ronaldo by breaking a Champions League record this season

While Cristiano Ronaldo will not take part in the Champions League this year with Manchester United, Lionel Messi has the chance to snatch his precious record at PSG this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is proud to score goals. His reputation as the greatest goalscorer of all time is justified. Its phenomenal performance.

Ronaldo is chasing records and is aiming to become the Champions League’s all-time top scorer, a feat he quickly achieved. With an incredible 140 goals in Europe’s elite competition, in just 183 appearances no less, Ronaldo is ahead by 15 goals.

However, his prized record could be stolen from him by his biggest footballing rival, Lionel Messi. Just 15 goals adrift, having found the net 125 times in just 156 Champions League appearances, Messi may well be aiming to claim top spot, and he may do so this season.

Ronaldo’s absence from the competition this year could have a major impact on his ability to retain his record. Manchester United’s failure to qualify, instead playing in the Europa League this season, means the Portuguese striker can’t add anything to his tally. Unless he leaves Old Trafford to join a club qualified for the Champions League.

It’s a static target to aim for for Messi, who will play in the competition for Paris Saint-Germain. With such an impressive goalscoring record himself in the competition, it’s not impossible for Messi to score 15 goals this season, and at least join his rival in first place.

With a potential 13 games to play if PSG reach the final, the Argentine has plenty of opportunities to find the net. Messi has already scored four times in as many appearances so far this season, and looks in scintillating form for PSG, who themselves are already raging in Ligue 1.

If he can replicate his Champions League performances this season, he has every chance of catching Ronaldo.