Lionel Messi chooses Karim Benzema – La Nouvelle Tribune

Lionel Messi gave an interview to ‘TyC Sports’ in which he reviewed their current situation and what has happened this season with his club, Paris Saint-Germain, who have was knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid. He also discussed the case of Karim Benzema, one of his rivals at Real. As for many supporters and observers, Karim Benzema is the clear favorite for the Ballon d’Or.

” I don’t think there’s any doubt, it’s obvious that Benzema had a spectacular season and he won the Champions League, being very important in all the matches from the round of 16 to the final. I believe that this year, there is no doubt » said Lionel Messi. As a reminder, Lionel Messi won his 7th Ballon d’Or last year and created controversy. Messi won the long-awaited coronation provoking the anger of his detractors but also of the supporters of Cristiano Ronaldo and of Karim Benzema. For many Internet users, the absence of Benzema on the final podium is scandalous, the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo from the top 5 was not understood by football enthusiasts either.

This year Karim Benzema clearly seems to be the new favorite. The dubbing of Messi thus confirms this. Barring a last-minute surprise, Lionel Messi should not once again win the prize. Last year his coronation had created tension with the other favorite, Robert Lewandowski. Messi’s kind words had failed to calm the player who had claimed ” an honest message rather than empty words “.