Lionel Messi declares his love for Neymar!

While his automatisms with Neymar are found at the start of the season. Leo Messi took advantage of an interview on American television to reiterate his love for the Brazilian.

One arrived at Paris Saint Germain in 2017 and the other arrived in the summer of 2021. Two unlikely and unthinkable signings just a few years ago. However, Neymar and Lionel Messi are today well and truly reunited under the colors of Paris. The two geniuses had forged an extraordinary relationship in Catalonia on and off the pitch. Asked by TUDN-TVthe Argentine spoke about his relationship with the Brazilian:

“With Neymar we know each other by heart, we spent a lot of time in Barcelona. I would have liked to have had more fun with him in Barcelona, ​​but life brought us together in Paris. We are happy to be together. I love playing with him and being with him on a daily basis”

After a complicated first season under Mauricio Pochettino, Lionel Messi and Neymar have regained their superb grace, in particular, at Christophe Galtier. Fully fulfilled in this new system, the duo treats again and finds themselves with their eyes closed. A godsend for the capital club which would like to offer Lionel Messi one last Champions League, the first in the history of Paris Saint-Germain.