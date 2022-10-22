“Lionel Messi did Lionel Messi”

Once again PSG struggled to finish tonight against Ajaccio. But the Parisians managed to take cover at the end of the match thanks to Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé (0-3). Holder in number 10, Carlos Soler said he was impressed by the Pulga.

” The first half of the game was balanced. But when we managed to score the second and the third goal, it was easier for us. It was not an easy pitch or an easy team because there is a crowd in front that gives a lot of atmosphere and plays bravely, salutes the number 28 of PSG for Prime Video. Messi? Messi made Messi as he is used to. Above all, it’s a good performance by the team. We have prepared well for the Champions League match which arrives on Tuesday. »

” I’m happy with my teammates”

For PSG-TV, Carlos Soler said he was happy to get playing timehe who had his second tenure tonight.

” Yes, as you say, the terrain was complicated. The rival, despite being in the red zone, pressed a lot, especially in the first half. I think in the second half they were a bit more tired and we scored the second then the third goal which reassured us, but it was a tricky match because it was a complicated pitch. But we got three important points. I’m happy to grab minutes. It’s not easy to change clubs for the first time. But I am happy with my teammates. They help me a lot and these matches allow me to gain confidence. And I am grateful to my teammates but also to the club, who made everything easier for me from the start and I will continue. I am happy with the match and the victory, with the three points. And now we have to go on, because the Champions League is coming on Tuesday. »