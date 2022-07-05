Lionel Messi discusses with FC Barcelona!

This Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain is in the headlines. Indeed, the club of the capital will announce today the arrival for two seasons of Christophe Galtier. The French team should also take the opportunity to formalize the departure of Mauricio Pochettino and his staff. On the player side, PSG have placed several items on the transfer list. Among them, we find Mauro Icardi, Adbou Diallo, Leandro Paredes or Neymar. Lionel Messi, he enters into the plans of the management and his new coach.

Despite some rumors about a departure this summer, the Argentinian has always made it clear that his plan was to complete his contract with PSG, the club he joined a year ago. Messi should therefore be a Parisian until June 2023. But in Spain, the Pulga is still talked about. In fact, in the show El Chiringuito de Jugones, the Lionel Messi case is back on the table. Spanish journalists have indicated that the striker has renewed contact with FC Barcelona.

Messi is in contact with Barca

Indeed, we learned that Lionel Messi called Xavi, the Blaugrana coach, to come back. He would now be waiting for a call from President Joan Laporta. Information that would go in the direction of that unveiled last week by the COPE Padlock. The Iberian media explained that Paris Saint-Germain wanted to part with the seven-time Ballon d’Or, disappointing for his first season in France.

All of this is surprising since President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and the Parisian club have always made it known that the Argentinian international would remain in the French capital. He is even one of the six players deemed untouchable by management. But The Chiringuito assures that Messi is in contact with the Culés and that things could happen, rather in January when the Pulga will be six months from the end of his contract. Case to follow.