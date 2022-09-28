Lionel Messi dithyrambic towards Neymar and Mbappé

After a difficult first season in the PSG jersey, Lionel Messi seems to have regained his level at the start of the 2022-2023 season. The Argentinian (35) is involved in 14 goals in 11 matches (6 goals, 8 assists). The Parisian number 30 is co-best passer in Ligue 1 with Neymar (7 offerings). In an interview with the Mexican media TUDNLa Pulga praised his friends from the MNM.

“Mbappé, a real beast on the pitch”

” With Ney, we know each other by heart, we had fun together at Barça for several seasons and I would have liked more. And then life has allowed us to find ourselves in Paris. I am delighted to play with him, to meet him on a daily basis. Like Kylian, a real beast on the pitch, super strong in one-on-one duels, who looks for space, goes very fast and has a great sense of goal. He is a very complete player, as he has already demonstrated, and which will remain for years to come among the very best in the world.”

“The C1 remains the main objective of PSG”

La Pulga then spoke about PSG’s European ambitions this season. ” The objective of PSG for a few years, everyone knows it, is to win the Champions League. Last season, elimination against Real Madrid. was very hard to digest because we had played two big matches and it was decided on details. The current season is atypical, with a World Cup in the middle of the season, but the C1 remains PSG’s main objective. It’s a complicated competition to win, the best does not always win, and it can be played on not much. We prepare ourselves as well as possible to be able to face all situations and be up to it.”

” A huge desire to enjoy it, to have fun”

Lionel Messi who finally spoke about his first season in the jersey of PSG. ” For my first season in Paris, it was not easybecause I discovered a new club, a new environment with family, for the first time in my career. But I remained confident because I knew that this season I would be better suited, better prepared. With a huge desire to enjoy it, to have fun.”