Lionel Messi does not intend to leave despite his desire to evolve in MLS

Will Lionel Messi end his career in MLS? La Pulga has never hidden its desire to evolve, one day, on the side of the first American division. At 34, with one year left on his contract with Paris-Saint-Germain (+1 optional), the seven-time Ballon d’Or would also like to play for a club in his country: Argentina.

At the end of a frustrating season with the capital club, and while his father and agent mentioned a return to FC Barcelona, ​​La Pulga would not intend to leave. This Tuesday, the Latin American media Direc TV announced that the Argentinian would acquire 35% of Inter Miami, David Beckham’s club. PSG supporters can therefore be relieved, Messi should respect the duration of his contract despite the many rumors around him with only one goal: “go on the attack and do everything to win the Champions League next season” as announced by The Team.

