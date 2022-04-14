Entertainment

“Lionel Messi does not want to play in Paris”

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

Pointed out following the early elimination in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain is studying the possibility of getting rid of the duo Messi – Neymar. A logical reflection for Etienne Moatti.

The question needs to be asked. They are old players, for one, Lionel Messi, who clearly does not have an irresistible desire to play at PSG and for Neymar, his performance is still very much in decline. They have the two highest salaries in Ligue 1 and by far, huge salaries which weigh down the accounts of Paris Saint-Germain a little. So, if you have the possible possibility, even if it will be very complicated, of having a possibility of transferring them elsewhere, obviously you have to think about it“, launched Etienne Moatti on the set of TV Team.

Landed free this summer from FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi has a mixed record in Parisian colors with 7 goals and 11 assists in 26 games played in all competitions. The Pulga would also consider a departure for the MLS. Similar situation for Neymar who has only played 21 games this season for a total of 5 goals and 5 assists.

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

A Mexican actress confirmed that she had an affair with Luis Miguel

3 mins ago

designer who has dressed Sandra Bullock and Beyoncé reveals how she gets inspired

4 mins ago

“At the table of Ronaldo and Messi”, the cursed declaration of Griezmann!

6 mins ago

Carmen Aub, the new rival of Livia Brito in the telenovela Woman of Nobody | villain | TelevisaUnivision telenovelas nnda nnlt | FAME

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button