Lionel Messi dominates an unusual ranking in Europe

Bad luck. Since his arrival at Paris SG, Lionel Messi (34) has never really shown himself capable of reproducing the feats he achieved at FC Barcelona not so long ago. And to make matters worse, luck is not really on the side of the Parisian number 30. Sunday evening, against Troyes (2-2, 36th day of Ligue 1), the Argentinian still sent a big shot from the left on the crossbar of Jessy Moulin. This is the tenth time in twenty-four league appearances and fifty-nine shots that this has happened to him!

He is the unluckiest player in the big five leagues. The record of the Pulga – rather sad for its first experience in the French championship (4 goals and 9 assists) – could therefore have been better with an additional dose of precision. However, it might not have been enough to erase the impression of spleen and passivity often left on French lawns by the native of Rosario in recent months…

Pretty people behind Messi… with Mbappé!

In this ranking of the biggest fishers in the European top 5, the Albiceleste star is ahead of a certain Robert Lewandowski (33), who has touched wood 9 times this season in the Bundesliga. The Pole, current top scorer in the German league with 34 goals in 33 appearances, could therefore have exceeded the 40 pawn mark again this year with a little more success (he scored a total of 41 goals in 2020/21) !

Three players share the 3rd step of the podium with 7 amounts found, namely Raphinha (25 years old, Leeds), Bryan Mbeumo (22 years old, Brentford) and Raul De Tomas (27 years old, Espanyol). Marko Arnautovic, the 33-year-old Austrian from Bologna, follows closely with 6 shots on the frame in Serie A. Victor Osimhen (23, Napoli), Tammy Abraham (24, AS Roma), Nabil Fekir (28, Betis), Steve Mounié (27, Brest), Kylian Mbappé (23, PSG) and Donyell Malen (23, Borussia Dortmund) complete this ranking with 5 balls sent to the posts or crossbars during this exercise.