Lionel Messi drops a bomb about his future: I’m going to have to rethink many things after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar | Soccer | sports

The captain and leader of the Argentine soccer team, Lionel Messi, affirmed on Friday that after playing the World Cup in Qatar-2022 he will rethink his professional life, although he did not specify what the options will be.

“After the World Cup I’m going to have to rethink a lot of things. Arrive good or bad. Hopefully it will be in the best way”, he said at the end of the match in which the Albiceleste thrashed Venezuela 3-0 in Buenos Aires on the penultimate date of the South American qualifying round.

The flea he scored the third goal in the 82nd minute after stopping a precise pass from Ángel Di María with his chest and finishing off a blunder, which dislodged goalkeeper Wuilker Faríñez.

Argentina was classified but it was required to say goodbye to the full orchestra of the fans in La Bombonera, since they will not play in the country again before the World Cup.

Messi, at 35 years old and with 81 goals with the national shirt, is not experiencing a good moment in his campaign at Paris Saint-Germain, after the rough separation from FC Barcelona, ​​where he made history with a barrage of goals and cups earned.

“I have been happy here in Argentina for a long time. With the public and this team, it is nice to enjoy, like winning the Copa América (Brazil-2021) with a wonderful group”, he indicated.

He stressed that the victory, before closing the South American series against Ecuador on Tuesday in Guayaquil, was important “to say goodbye to the people because we are not going to play again (in Argentina) before the World Cup.” (D)