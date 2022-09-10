Lionel Messi ejected by a rookie?

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Paris turns everything upside down for Skriniar

Christophe Galtier made no secret of it yesterday at PSG at a press conference: he doesn’t really like the concept but there will be a turnover against Stade Brestois (5 p.m.). “It will not be the same starting lineup as against Juventus, as it will be in Haifa. We have to inject some freshness to keep everyone involved and the team performing well, ”he said loud and clear. In its edition of the day, L’Équipe gives what could look like the starting line-up of PSG this afternoon at the Parc des Princes. In defense, we should thus on the return of Nordi Mukiele right axis of the defense to three of Galtier.

Messi replaced by Soler?

In attack, the most important change compared to the typical PSG team, victorious in particular from Juve on Tuesday in C1 (2-1), could be called Carlos Soler. The Spanish attacking midfielder would experience his first tenure in Paris and would replace Lionel Messi.

In the Brest camp, Michel Der Zakarian could articulate his team for the first time this season in 5-3-2, a system worked on during the week, in order to avoid leaving too much space for the Parisians. Replacing against RC Strasbourg (1-1), Brendan Chardonnet will find his place behind. Mathias Pereira-Lage would be aligned in right piston, a position he has already occupied in Angers.

