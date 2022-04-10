Lionel Messi enters the lawsuit between Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo – Prensa Libre

It all started when Rooney openly declared that Ronaldo should leave the institution, since he had not been able to raise the level of the team and that this season they will leave without a chance of winning a single title.

The war of bickering continues between England’s Wayne Rooney and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo which reveals the break in friendship they had on and off the field.

Faced with this scenario, Wayne Rooney, legend of the Red Devils, took aim hard against Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the main figures of the team.

The words of the now Derby County coach did not sit well with CR7, who He replied accusing him of “jealous”. Far from calming things down, the Englishman answered the Portuguese by appealing to irony.

Messi enters to appear in the problem

Everything seemed to be there, but after the message that Cr7 left him on his Instagram account, the technical director of the Derby County He took the opportunity to leave a message in which he highlighted Lionel Messi, forward of Paris Saitn-Germain, who has nothing to do with the lawsuit, but there has always been the morbid comparison of who is the best between the Portuguese and the Argentine.

“I would say that there is not a football player on the planet who is not jealous of Cristiano Ronaldo. The career he’s had, the trophies he’s won, the money, the six-pack, his body. I think all the players least Lionel Messi are jealous of Cristiano”Rooney commented.

It is worth remembering that both were teammates at Manchester United between 2004 and 2009, making up one of the most feared duos in the Premier League. Together they won 9 titles: two League Cups, three Premier Leagues, two Community Shields, one Champions League and one Club World Cup.

Despite the criticism and the lack of good results, the numbers of the “Bug” they put him at the top of his team in his season back at Old Trafford. At 37 years old, the Portuguese scored 18 goals and provided 3 assists in 32 presentations.

