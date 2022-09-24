Lionel Messi explains his return to form with PSG.
After Argentina’s victory over Honduras (3-0) this Friday in a friendly, Lionel Messi looked back on his life at PSG, saying he felt much better than the previous season.
“The Pulga” back in shape. Since the start of this 2022-2023 season, Lionel Messi seems better physically and mentally, especially at PSG. Placed as number 10 behind the Neymar-Mbappé duo in the 3-4-1-2 of Christophe Galtier, there are already six goals and eight assists this season in all club competitions, where last year he finished with eleven achievements and 15 offerings.
Asked after the friendly match between Argentina and Honduras (3-0) where he notably scored a double, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner admitted feeling much better in the French capital: “I feel good, I had a bad time before where I never managed to find myself. This year, it’s different because I arrived more at ease at the club, in the locker room and in the game. I feel very good and I enjoyed myself again“, he confided.
As a reminder, the Argentinian arrived in August 2021 at Paris Saint-Germain free of any contract, after the failure of his extension at FC Barcelona. An episode that had marked him deeply last season, but which seems to have been forgotten since.
Listen to Top 90, the 90min show in which we discuss football in the form of top lists! Rankings, combined XI, Frankenplayer, our opinions for each episode to establish the ultimate list at the end. In this sixth episode with Davy Diamond, Quentin Gesp and Alexis Amsellemwe are going to establish our Top 3 of the summer transfer window! Click here to subscribe to the podcast