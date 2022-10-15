Lionel Messi fears injury ahead of World Cup

The 2022 World Cup is just around the corner and any injury that may result can rob a player of a much-awaited moment.

Lionel Messi is already 35 years old, and the upcoming World Cup will be his very last, barring a huge surprise. The Argentinian has not yet taken his selection to the top of the world, unlike his idol Diego Maradona. Many consider that he only needs this trophy to be the greatest player of all time. Suffice to say that an injury in the coming days would be a real disaster for Messi, who missed two games for a calf contracture.

Back in training this weekend, Lionel Messi did not hide it: the idea of ​​an injury that would deprive him of the World Cup haunts him. “Injuries are a problem. It’s a competition that is played at a different time than usual, and the slightest injury can deprive you of it. The injuries of Dybala and Di Maria mean that, inevitably, you are there. think a little more often and it worries you”, admits the sevenfold Ballon d’Or on Direct TV.

In addition to the two Argentine stars, the 2018 world champions Paul Pogba and N’golo Kanté are very uncertain, and on the Belgian side, the alerts are increasing. The 2022 World Cup, marred by injuries?