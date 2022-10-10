Lionel Messi forfeits against Benfica, but surely fit against OM

football – The Argentinian still feels pain in his calf since the first leg against the Portuguese last week

No Lionel Messi against Benfica on Tuesday night in the Champions League. Hit in the calf during the first leg last week (1-1), the Argentinian from PSG still feels discomfort. Package in Reims in Ligue 1 this weekend, he will still rest a little. “Leo Messi is doing much better, he is very confident, but he still has this unpleasant feeling which means that he preferred to abstain,” explained Christophe Galtier at a press conference on Monday.

“We will have to find other connections”

On the other hand, no worries, a priori, for Sunday, and the clash against OM in the league. “We will see the evolution this week, but it is very likely,” replied the Parisian coach when asked if he could be present. In the meantime, we will therefore have to do without him to beat this catchy Portuguese team and qualify for the round of 16.

“We know the importance of Leo in our game, his state of form, the connection he can have with Kylian, Ney ‘and the pistons, recalled Galtier. We cannot rejoice in his absence. Obviously that changes something in the movement of each other, it will be necessary to find other connections. See you on Tuesday evening to find out who from Sarabia, Soler or Ekitike will take his place on the field(…) Read more at 20minutes

