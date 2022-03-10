Lionel Messi, from heaven to hell at the Bernabeu

Leo Messi wanted but could not. He added another game without scoring at the Bernabéu (and there are already seven in a row) and lost the tie for which he was called to make the difference with PSG, a team that played almost at will for a long hour of the game and ended up sinking in the worst of your nightmares.

Between Mbappé’s exhibition and Benzema’s outrage, inaugurated by a blunder by Donnarumma, the figure of Messi was losing importance on the pitch, completing a more than remarkable first half, playing on his own, combining short with success and speed… And falling into collective depression after the tie, when the entire French team collapsed before their own ineffectiveness that gave Real Madrid life.

PSG was clamoring, or so it seemed, for a change in the football argument midway through the second half, to recover the nerve and control of the ball that it enjoyed in the first half, but Pochettino included Gueye on the field, leaving Di María or Draxler to when the mission was already guessed impossible, with the 3-1 against, and Messi had gone from being a more than correct secondary to the shadow of the monumental Mbappé and the electric Neymar.

Leo is no longer accompanied by the speed of yesteryear. Neither the change of pace nor the outstanding anticipation of him. He makes up for these deficiencies with intelligence, positioning and, between the lines, a pass that is still phenomenal, but he needs the global support of his team and PSG showed that, being a constellation of stars, they are not a team prepared to suffer.

Playing with the wind in favor is easy and even comfortable for Pochettino’s team, who came to dance for many minutes in Madrid, but when he had to roll up his sleeves and fight he didn’t know how to do it. Verratti fell, Mbappé got tired… and the invention was over.

In all of this, the role of Messi was noted, who went from intervening on 37 occasions during the first half to doing so on 24 during the second; who completed 32 good passes in the first act and stayed at 21 in the second, shooting, already in the 90th minute, a free kick over Courtois’s goal, who miraculously deflected a shot half an hour later with his arm at close range from the Argentine, in which were his only shots at the Madrid goal.

Leo went from more to less, just like all of PSG, and ended up collapsed at the Bernabéu party, given over to the collective work of his entry team, when he managed to recover two balls in his area (one stolen from Kroos and another from Vinicius), and only getting a comeback in the second half.





He acted more as an assistant than as a striker, with an excellent deep pass to Neymar in the first half and another lobbed to Mbappé in the second, without adding any of those moves that silenced the white stadium in the past.

He did not suffer a single foul, an unmistakable sign that he did not just seek to leave for speed or dribble, doing so twice in the second half, the first time winning the race against Nacho and then being cut off by Modric, another platinum veteran and that ended up being much more transcendent than him.

What could have been his idyllic night finally came to nothing. First it was the night of Mbappé, scorer of a goal and two others were annulled for offside and then, in the end, it was the monumental night of Benzema, scorer of the three goals that earned him a comeback against a Real Madrid that It went from being a broken toy to a gale in front of a PSG that broke into a thousand pieces.

And Messi… He left in silence. Once again sunk in Europe.