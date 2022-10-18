Lionel Messi gives his answer to Luis Campos!

PSG Mercato: Interviewed recently by RMC, Luis Campos openly asked Lionel Messi to stay at Paris SG. Pulga’s response was quick.

PSG Mercato: Luis Campos asked Lionel Messi to stay

Invited on the program “Rothen s’enflamme”, the Paris Saint-Germain football adviser spoke about the future of Lionel Messi. Arrived free of charge during the summer of 2021 from FC Barcelona, ​​​​the Argentine striker has a current contract until next June with PSG, but with an additional year as an option. Satisfied with the start of the second season of the seven-time Ballon d’Or, the management of the capital club would like to see him extend the adventure in Ligue 1. Information confirmed by Luis Campos on RMC.

“I asked Messi if he wanted to stay, and told him I hope he stays for the three years I have on my contract. I am very satisfied with Leo”said the president’s aide Nasser Al-Khelaifi. And according to sources close to the 35-year-old player, the latter would have set goals before deciding on his future.

PSG Mercato: Lionel Messi has set a deadline for his future

Determined to extend the contract of Lionel Messi, Luis Campos is however aware that the case could fall apart depending on certain economic factors. Indeed, the Portuguese leader assures that to keep the former captain of Barça, Paris SG will have to replenish its coffers by selling. “We can’t have these players if we don’t win, and if we don’t sell the players well. Because we are going to have economic problems ”explained the former Real Madrid scout.

For his part, the principal concerned does not yet seem concerned about the question of his future. According to journalist Florent Torchut of the daily The Team, Messi does not intend to enter into negotiations concerning his future before the next World Cup. PSG will therefore have to wait several months before knowing the decision of the Argentine footballer.