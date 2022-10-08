Lionel Messi gives his news three days from PSG – Benfica

Lionel Messi communicated to Luis Campos his state of health, three days before the reception of Benfica in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi is not present this evening against the Stade de Reims, but it is the only match that the Argentine striker should miss. The Argentine genius has just reassured the management of PSG regarding the state of his calf.

Messi reassures about his feelings

The seven-time Ballon d’Or had suffered a slight spasm at the end of the game against Benfica. This is what he forced out in the 80th minute, and therefore to miss his first Ligue 1 match this season. However, his unavailability should not last.

Messi sent a message to Luis Campos, PSG’s football adviser, on Saturday. He let her know that her “feelings were good.” A message that the Portuguese then showed to Olivier Tallaron, the field man of Canal +.

Back in the eleven against Benfica?

Unless there is a relapse, La Pulga should therefore quickly return to training. His presence on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes for the second round of the duel against Benfica is therefore very likely. A news that should delight Christophe Galtier.

Before this trip to Champagne, Messi was the most used PSG outfield player this season. He has accumulated 1143 minutes (in 13 games). Author of 8 goals and 8 assists, the former Barcelona player had regained his best form and he publicly congratulated himself on it.

Against Lisbon, Paris could take an option on qualification and even first place in their group in the Champions League. For this, the champions of France will have to win. If Messi is up front, their chances of achieving that goal will be that much greater.