Lionel Messi has been away from home for a year now

On a day like today, exactly one year ago, Barcelona formalized with a brief statement a piece of news that sent an emotional earthquake to Barcelona fans and caused a real stir all over the world. 21 years after his arrival in Barcelona and seventeen years after his official debut in the Blaugrana jersey, the paths of the Argentinian Lionel Messi and Barça have suddenly separated.

A year later, life goes on and the Argentinian already has 35 official matches with PSG, while Barcelona have made a big effort to get out of the economic difficulties that ended up causing the Argentinian’s painful departure. Even in the Blaugrana club, they are already working on stitching up the wounds left by this notorious divorce in view of Messi’s return to Camp Nou within a year. Everything remains to be written, although barely a year ago few thought that this situation could occur, given the course of events at the time.

On August 5, 2021, Barça announced by surprise that Messi was ultimately not going to renew his contract, despite the fact that the two parties had already reached an agreement, due to “economic and structural obstacles”, as the club justified it in his press release, alluding to La Liga regulations. This note ended his brilliant stage at the Camp Nou, marked by his countless records (672 goals and six Ballon d’Ors) and by the 35 titles he won as a Blaugrana (ten Ligas, seven Copas del Rey , eight Spanish Supercopas, four Champions League, three European Super Cups and three Club World Cups). The Argentinian striker arrived as a child and left aged 34 and father of three children (Thiago, Mateo and Ciro) born and raised in Barcelona.

Three days after that earthquake, Messi appeared at Camp Nou Auditori 1899 to say a tearful goodbye. In this appearance, the Argentinian gave his version of the events and threw some reproaches at Joan Laporta, the Blaugrana president. “I don’t know if the club did it, but I’m clear that I did everything to stay. Everything was arranged. I lowered my salary by 50%. The rest is a lie. And then, nobody asked me anything else”, he said shocked.

The day before, Laporta had appeared in front of the press to justify his traumatic decision, arguing that it was impossible to renew Lionel Messi because it would have been impossible to hire him by exceeding the salary cap set by LaLiga.

On August 10, PSG announced the incorporation of the Argentine striker, who signed for two seasons and one more as an option.