Lionel Messi, highest paid athlete in the world

LFar from being sparkling in the colors of his new Parisian club, Lionel Messi stands out by taking the lead in the annual ranking Forbes of the highest paid sportsmen in the world – the second time after 2019. With 130 million dollars (125 million euros) in gross income before taxes over the last 12 months, the Argentine star is ahead of Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James ( 2and$121.2 million) and Cristiano Ronaldo (3and, $115 million), his eternal rival from Manchester United. Neymar Jranother PSG star, ranks fourth with $95 million.

In detail, the seven-time Ballon d’Or – who arrived in Paris in the summer of 2021 – pocketed $ 75 million for his sports performances, to which is added $ 55 million in income from his sponsors, in particular Pepsi, Budweiser, Adidas Where Socios. Dolphin of “La Pulga”, LeBron James dethroned the record of 96.5 million dollars (93 million euros) for an NBA player, which he himself had established last year. The Lakers star now accumulates $41.2 million on NBA floors and $80 million in extra-sports income for a total of $121.2 million (116 million euros). His fortune is thus estimated at 850 million dollars by the American economic magazine and he is at the top of the ranking of sports income. Just behind, Cristiano Ronaldo – who is not having his best season under the colors of his new team, Manchester United – continues to see his income increase. He receives 60 million dollars on the ground and 55 million dollars in extra-sporting contracts for a total of 115 million dollars (110 million euros). Neymar ranks fourth in this ranking of the highest paid athletes. The PSG star has earned 95 million dollars (91 million euros) over the past year.

The rest of the ranking published by the business magazine includes three other basketball players, Stephen Curry (5andGolden State Warriors), Kevin Durant (6andBrooklyn Nets) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (10andMilwaukee Bucks), tennis player Roger Federer (7and), who made almost all of his income off the pitch, Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez (8and) and American footballer Tom Brady (9and, Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Finally, Conor McGregor, former MMA champion and number 1 in 2021 – thanks to the sale of his brand of Irish whiskey – dropped out of the top 10. A downgrade which leads to a 6% drop in the total income of members of this prestigious ranking, with $992 million in the last 12 months, the third highest after 2018 ($1.06 billion) and 2021 ($1.05 billion). Regarding non-sporting income, the ten athletes mentioned have pocketed around $500 million thanks to their sponsorship contracts, and their public appearances, as well as to the income of the companies they manage and the participations they have sold.



