Lionel Messi: His sumptuous marriage with Antonela, surrounded by many stars

It’s a real renaissance and few people expected to see Lionel Messi get back to that level of performance. Arrived last year at Paris Saint-Germain after a surprise departure from FC Barcelona, ​​​​the 35-year-old striker landed in the French capital for what will remain as one of the most incredible transfers of recent years. If the adaptation was complicated for his first season, it would seem that the one we nicknamed the pulga (the chip in Spanish), is about to have a great season. This evening, accompanied by the other stars of the team, he will face Toulouse FC in the pink city and as for each trip of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or, it is the event in town.

If all goes very well sportingly, Lionel Messi is also a happy man at home. In a relationship for many years with the sublime Antonela Roccuzzo, Kylian Mbappé’s teammate still seems to be in love. Together, they have three adorable boys they take everywhere and often cause a stir, like last year during the Ballon d’Or ceremony. To concretize their love, the two lovebirds decided to getting married over 5 years ago now, June 30, 2017. The ceremony was held in the city of birth of the football idol, in Rosario, Argentina, in the very chic Pullman hotel and the couple had put the dishes in the big ones for this so important moment.

The stars of football at the rendezvous for the wedding

An event that created a sensation since no less than 157 journalists from all over the world were present to cover it. Sublime in her dress designed by the Catalan designer Rosa Clara (photos can be found in the slideshow), Antonela caused a sensation in front of the 260 people invited for the occasion and among them there were some very beautiful people. His teammates from the time at FC Barcelona were present, starting with Gerard Pique and his now ex-wife, Shakira. His great friends Sergio Aguero and Luis Suarez were also there, as was Cesc Fabregas, Samuel Eto’o or Angel Di Maria. Of course, his friend and partner in Paris Neymar made the trip for this beautiful event, as he showed on social networks.