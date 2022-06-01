Absent at the very start of the year, Lionel Messi contracted COVID. In addition to having missed several official matches, the star of Paris Saint-Germain confided that she had suffered after-effects and that it had taken time to regain a certain level of form. More

COVID, a real handicap for Messi

In Vannes in the Coupe de France, in Lyon then against Brest in early January, Lionel Messi was conspicuous by his absence. His PSG teammates would have needed him since they had, in pain, snatched a modest draw at Groupama Stadium (1-1). The Argentinian legend had contracted the Coronavirus. In an interview with TyC Sportsthe Pulga confided in this subject: “ It hit me very hard. I had very similar symptoms to the majority I guess. Lots of cough, sore throat, fever. But it left me scars. This left me with many sequelae in the lungs. I couldn’t train so I came back and spent a month and a half without even being able to run because it had affected my lungs.”

Lionel Messi, one of the Argentines of Paris Saint-Germain / Icon sport

A thwarted return to competition

At the same time, Lionel Messi explained that he wanted to quickly return to competition but that his body never allowed him to skip the stages: “ I started earlier than I should have and it was worse. For accelerating, it ended up hurting me and I couldn’t take it anymore. “However, February was a good year for the Argentinian, author of a goal and five assists in the French Ligue 1 Championship.

But the fiasco experienced in the Champions League has severely disrupted the return to the fore of the former star of FC Barcelona. ” Later, when I was halfway through, the Real Madrid thing happened and it killed us“, thus revealed Messi. With 11 goals and 14 assists in all competitions this season, the native of Rosario did not end up doing so badly in view of the obstacles he had to overcome.