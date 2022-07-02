Lionel Messi, huge twist at Paris SG?

PSG Mercato: With the advent of Luis Campos, Paris SG wants to open a new era. A shattering decision would thus be made for Lionel Messi.

PSG Mercato: Lionel Messi pushed out by Luis Campos?

After Neymar Lionel Messi ? Indeed, according to Spanish radio COPEParis Saint-Germain would think in particular of separating from the Argentine striker this summer, only one year after his free arrival from FC Barcelona. “PSG will never admit it and deny it, but I can say that the plan of the new PSG is to get Neymar and Messi out”revealed journalist Pedro Morata.

For the Iberian media, the Parisian leaders have come to the conclusion that the Rouge et Bleu team becomes totally unbalanced during major Champions League meetings when the two former Barcelonans are associated with Kylian Mbappe in attack. Luis Campos, who replaced Leonardo this summer, therefore seeks to build a more balanced, hardworking and homogeneous group around the 23-year-old French centre-forward. Suddenly, Neymar and Lionel Messi would not necessarily be retained in the event of satisfactory offers. However, the future Parisian coach would not see things the same way as his direction regarding these two players.

PSG Mercato: Christophe Galtier wants to count on the full MNM

If the reflection on the balance of the Paris Saint-Germain team is a topical subject, a departure from Lionel Messi would not really be on the agenda in the capital. Present Thursday at the Camp des Loges to visit the club’s facilities, Christophe Galtier would have discussed the contours of his future workforce with the Football Advisor, Luis Campos.

According to daily information The Parisian, the future Paris SG coach would see the seven-time Ballon d’Or as an indisputable holder, along with Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti and Kylian Mbappé. Galtier would also count on Neymar. In other words, Mauricio Pochettino’s successor intends to rely on the full MNM for his first season in the capital.