Lionel Messi ignites Argentina for the 2022 World Cup

A Messi in club, and a different Messi in Argentina. For years, the Argentinians have criticized La Pulga for being ultra-efficient at Barcelona, ​​but for being much less brilliant when defending the colors of his homeland. Today, more or less the opposite is happening: the native of Rosario is very successful in selection, but a little struggling in club, in Paris. Sunday, against Estonia on behalf of a friendly match played in Pamplona (Spain), the former Barça still made the powder speak.

“He never stops. Extraordinary. There are no words “it is in this way that the daily Clarin describes the performance of the Parisian player, unsurprisingly giving him a nice 10/10 in the notes of the meeting. Likewise on the side ofOlewhere the number 10 of the selection is showered with praise, with sequences like “this Messi is the best we have seen in the selection”. It must be said that the last quintuplet of an Argentine player dates back to 80 years, the work of José Manuel Moreno against Ecuador during a 12-0 victory for the Argentines.

With such a Messi, Argentina is unbeatable!

But above all, in the various analyzes which were published in the hours which followed the final whistle, we evoke this famous World Cup, which will start in less than six months. The latest from Messi presumably, and for which the Argentinians are increasingly optimistic. Thanks to Messi, but also to the collective that settles around him, with players like Rodrigo de Paul or Papu Gomez who have also shown themselves to their advantage. “This team doesn’t just win, it’s fun, and it scores a lot. She makes you want to see her, we are sure to be satisfied, she always has something to offer. Even more when Messi plays”thus indicates Ole.

“With this dynamic, many would like the World Cup to be played next week. Messi plays as if he has to prove himself in every game, even a few hours before leaving on holiday.”Explain The Nation. It must be said that while Estonia were a far inferior rival, the Argentinians impressed against Italy a few days earlier, with a 3-0 victory which could have ended with an even bigger score. See you in November!