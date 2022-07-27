Lionel Messi in Algeria next September?

Paris Saint-Germain striker Lionel Messi could come to Algeria next September. A friendly match is in sight between the Fennecs of Algeria and the Albiceleste of Argentina.

The Algerian national team wants to take advantage of the postponement of the matches of the 3rd and 4th days counting for the CAN 2023 qualifiers. According to information from the Algerian press, the Algerian Football Federation has contacted its Argentine counterpart for a friendly match next September.

In addition, the federation led by Djahid Zefizef is also in advanced discussions with the national teams of Italy and Belgium to organize a friendly match in Oran. These discussions follow the postponement, this Wednesday, July 27, 2022, by CAF, of the CAN 2023 qualifiers in March of next year.