Lionel Messi in MLS: Superstar not committed to move to David Beckham’s Inter Miami, report says

A source close to Lionel Messi has denied a report the Paris Saint-Germain superstar is investing in MLS club Inter Miami before joining as a player in 2023, and it comes just a day after he was pictured with the co-owner and President David Beckham. in Doha, according to a report by The Parisian.

DIRECTV Sports’ Alex Candal announced Monday that Messi was going to acquire a 35% stake in the club and officially join as a player in the 2023 season. “This is completely untrue,” writes the Parisian newspaper, citing a source close to Messi. “Leo hasn’t decided on his future yet. »

Clearly, Inter Miami fans have plenty of reason to be hopeful of landing Messi, especially as the results haven’t been there since the club’s inception, winning 19 of the league’s 57 games. And we already know that Messi has invested in real estate in Miami, he owns an entire floor in a luxury condominium there. He’s been there many times on vacation with his family and he’s often been linked with MLS, which is common for many legendary players towards the end of their careers.

It’s also not the first time Messi has been linked with MLS. Prior to leaving Barcelona for PSG, when Manchester City made a bid for the superstar’s services, he was reportedly offered the chance to join NYCFC after several years in the Premier League.

The fact that Inter Miami is owned by Beckham adds another wrinkle, as Beckham was previously the league’s hottest transfer, moving to the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007. In fact, as part of the contract that brought him in in Los Angeles he was given the option to buy an MLS expansion team, that option eventually became Inter Miami, the team Beckham would try to entice Messi to invest in and play for.

Messi’s current contract with PSG expires in June 2023, opening up a potential move to MLS. When his contract expires, he will be 36 years old.