Lionel Messi in turn pinned for the flights of his private jet

Lionel Messi has been singled out by the anti-globalization organization Attac for the use of his private jet, which has made more than 50 flights since the beginning of June and would have produced 1,502 tonnes of CO2.

From Figari, in Corsica, to Valence. From Valencia to Buenos Aires. Then from Buenos Aires to Jacksonville, Florida. Here is an example of the journey made by Lionel Messi’s private jet in just two days, Wednesday and Thursday of this week. For these facts, the Argentinian was singled out, in particular by Attac (association for the taxation of financial transactions and for citizen action).

His LV-IRQ jet, a Gulfstream V, reportedly made a total of 52 flights between early June and late August, according to the Twitter account. @laviondebernard, which lists the flights of private jets of public figures. Over the period, Messi’s machine notably landed in Rosario, Barcelona, ​​Fort Lauderdale near Miami, Mendoza, São Paulo, Tenerife, Valencia or Caracas.

A private jet used by Luis Suarez and the Argentinian president

This corresponds to approximately 1,500 tons of CO2 emitted over the period, or the equivalent of the carbon footprint of an average Frenchman in 150 years. Attac denounces the Paris Saint-Germain player as one of the “ultra-rich” who “destroy the planet”. According to the FlightAware site, Messi’s private jet would not have made 52 flights over the period but more than sixty.

The “Pulga” is not the only user of his private jet, however. On Wednesday, Lionel Messi was in Toulouse when his plane made the Figari-Valence journey. At the beginning of August, it was Luis Suarez who had traveled on board to join Montevideo and sign for Nacional. In February 2021, Messi even rented his property to the Argentine president, who paid $160,000 to use it during an official trip to Mexico.