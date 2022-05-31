Lionel Messi is already selling the wick for the Ballon d’Or 2022!

The award ceremony of Golden Ball 2022 will take place on October 17, 2022. But the Paris SG striker, Lionel Messialready knows who will succeed him.

PSG: Lionel Messi puts Karim Benzema in the lead for the Ballon d’Or

Who will succeed Lionel Messi on the Ballon d’Or list? The successor to the Argentinian star of Paris Saint-Germain will receive his award at the Théâtre du Châtelet, in Paris. While waiting for October 17, the date of the presentation of the prestigious trophy, the one who has already won it seven times was asked about his favorites for this year. In an interview with the media TyC Sportsthe Paris SG striker has openly named Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema as the big favorite to lift the Grail in a few months.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt, it’s obvious that Benzema had a spectacular season and he won the Champions League, being very important in all the matches from the round of 16 to the final. I believe that this year, there are no doubts”, explained Lionel Messi, who thus joins his former teammate Luis Suarez on the choice of the next Ballon d’Or. Author of 44 goals and 15 assists in 46 matches in all competitions, the 34-year-old French international was the great architect of the magnificent season for the Merengues who won the Champions League and the Spanish Liga. As for Lionel Messi, he took advantage of this interview to settle an old score with Robert Lewandowski.

PSG: Lionel Messi responds curtly to Robert Lewandowski

Sacred Ballon d’Or 2021, Lionel Messi had a thought for Robert Lewandowski that everyone saw triumphing last season, but that the Covid-19 crisis had finally penalized him. The Bayern Munich striker then cast doubt on the sincerity of the words spoken by the former captain of FC Barcelona, ​​declaring in particular: “I would like Lionel Messi to be sincere and not to be empty words. I felt sadness, I can’t deny it. »

Kylian Mbappé’s partner returned to this exchange. “The words I said back then were from my heart and because I really felt that way. I already said he deserved the Ballon d’Or, because the year before I thought he was the best, but the year I won it he wasn’t. I just said that. But let him take it as he wants, ”said Paris SG number 30, Lionel Messi.