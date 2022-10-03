Lionel Messi is bluffing everyone!

What’s next after this ad

He was expected as the messiah. Last night, the audience at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey was hoping to see Lionel Messi in action. Sick, the 35-year-old was uncertain. But he finally started on the bench in the friendly match against Jamaica. On the sidelines for 55 minutes, the Albiceleste international saw his team play well and lead 1-0 at the break. Then, Lionel Scaloni decided to launch La Pulga in the 55th minute of play.

Another double for Messi

Under the applause and cries of joy or even the hysteria of some fans, the Argentine star participated in the celebration by scoring a double. After a first goal scored following a great collective action (2-0, 83rd), she did it again in the 89th with a free kick (3-0). A fine evening for Messi, who scored his 89th and 90th goals for Argentina for his 100th victory in the national team during a meeting stopped three times because people tried to approach him to get a selfie.

The Argentinian has also signed an autograph on the back of one of them. Anyway, the footballer born in 87 has again proven that even slightly diminished he was in full swing this season. The Argentine press praised him after his successful performance. ‘Another Messi show’as Ole before adding: “the national team is no longer Messi-dependent although you still depend on the genius when he is on the pitch”.

The Argentine press ignites

The Argentinian media then added: “with the number 10 on the field and with shouts as if it were a recital, the supporters paid their ticket to see first a beautiful goal and then another from a free kick, so that the party was complete.” On his side, The Nation praised the famous No. 10 with the headline: “With Messi, everything is possible”. The Argentinian publication then commented on the XXL performance of the multiple Ballon d’Or.

“The Pulga scored two more goals and the national team arrives in Qatar with much better feelings than in the previous one in Russia. Argentina played, as always, with Lionel Messi in the lead: two goals, 90 in history. And 100 victories with the Albiceleste jersey (…) Against Jamaica, Messi played 35 minutes and every time he touched the ball, there were cries, beautiful goals. He jumped on the pitch with Enzo Fernández. The present and future of the Argentine national team».

The nice message from his coach

Author of a double last night, Messi had already scored two goals in the friendly against Honduras on September 23, including a penalty. On his last three appearances in selection, he scored 9 goals! Indeed, he had scored a quintuple against Estonia on June 5th. In a good run with Argentina, but also with Paris Saint-Germain (6 goals, 8 assists in 11 appearances in all competitions this season), Lionel Messi is enjoying himself. And for the Argentine coach, Lionel Scaloni, you have to take advantage of this monster (6 goals in his last 4 club and selection matches combined) as long as he is still playing.

“That’s how it happened with Federer, who retired and everyone was excited because he won’t play anymore. And how many of us would love to see him play tennis again. It was wonderful… The same will happen with him (Messi) and much more because football generates something much stronger. That’s why let’s take advantage…” PSG would like to take advantage of it beyond 2023, when his contract ends. But the player will decide about his future after the World Cup according to The Sun. Until then, Lionel Messi hopes he will lift this World Cup that makes him dream so much.