Lionel Messi is going to become an actor!

From football pitches to film sets! Lionel Messi, world football star and seven-time Ballon d’Or, will thus become an actor in a television series as revealed by the media The Sun. The Argentinian, currently with the Albiceleste for the June tour and author of a quintuplet on Sunday evening against Estonia near Pamplona, ​​will play in the Argentinian series “Les Protectors” and he will thus appear as a “very guest special” in season 2 of this show.

While this series follows the lives of three footballers’ agents, it will be broadcast on the Star+ channel in 2023 and Lionel Messi will thus be able to put on a new hat, his very first foray into this field. While he is currently playing at PSG but is slowly approaching retirement, has the Argentinian found his way to retraining?

