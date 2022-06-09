Entertainment

Lionel Messi is going to play in a series!

Will he be as comfortable in front of a camera as he is with the ball? Lionel Messi, seven-time Ballon d’Or, will in any case try the experiment! The PSG striker will indeed put on an actor’s costume. He will appear in the casting of an Argentine series, called The Protectors. The former Barcelonan will have a modest guest role in season two of this soap opera which had enjoyed success on the channel Star+.

In the first installment of this series, which took place in eight episodes, three players’ agents had joined forces to deal with financial worries. The next season will be broadcast in 2023, reveal our colleagues from Mundo Deportivo. A delay that will give Lionel Messi time to prepare for his role.

This is not the first that a football player has tried to pass in front of the camera. Recently, Karim Benzema was announced in the casting of 4 Zerosmovie sequel 3 Zeros, directed by Fabien Onteniente. The former Lyonnais John Carew has completely reconverted as an actor, and has notably turned in Maleficent: The Power of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie. Eric Cantona has also played in dozens of films since the end of his career. He brilliantly performed his own role in Ken Loach’s film, Looking for Eric.

