Lionel Messi is going to play… in a TV series! — Foot11.com

Messi, a TV star?

Already known for his great talent with the ball at his feet, Lionel Messi is about to show us his acting skills. Indeed, the 34-year-old Argentinian will make his debut in the series “Los Protectores”. An Argentinian series whose filming for season 2 has just ended. This second season will be broadcast in 2023, on the channel Star+. The series follows three representatives of football on the verge of bankruptcy. They will therefore decide to join forces and set their sights on a big football star. The first season having been a great success, the second, with Messi at the top of the bill, should also be a hit.

“It really surprised us all, not only his human quality, but also his acting” confides Andrés Parra, interpreter of Reynaldo Morán in the series. A first look at Leo Messi’s stint has been unveiled by Star+. Filming for this season was split between Buenos Aires and Paris. For the moment, no broadcast date has been given and we do not yet know the number of episodes in which it will be. A multi-faceted player.

Footballers play it actors

Lionel Messi is not the first to step into the spotlight. Indeed, many footballers before him took their first steps on the small and big screen. Starting with the French legend Zinedine Zidane. Remember, in 2008 Zizou is placed as “Numberdix” in the comedy Asterix at the Olympic Games. Eric Cantona also made his debut in Happiness is in the meadowin 1995. He also became an actor and shot in no less than 25 productions.

Lionel Messi soon in Los Protectores. (Icon Sports)

As for foreign footballers, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be in the next Asterix and Obelix: the Middle Kingdom, directed by Guillaume Canet. The film On the road to glory brings together Sir Alex Ferguson and Ally McCoist. Pelé, Neymar, Ronaldinho, Beckenbauer or Carlo Ancelotti, all had a small role in a feature film. The name of Lionel Messi is added to this already long list.