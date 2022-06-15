Lionel Messi is in Barcelona, ​​an event in sight

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Lukaku, an idea that is gaining ground

Winner of Italy (3-0) in the Finalissima, Lionel Messi concluded a difficult 2021-22 season in the best possible way. He was able to go on vacation with a lighter spirit, certain that his summer would be much less hectic than the previous one, when he was persuaded to extend at FC Barcelona but had been forced to sign at PSG. After returning home with his selection, the striker spent a few days in his hometown of Rosario. But here he is already back in Europe.

El Mundo Deportivo report that he arrived at Barcelona airport this Wednesday in the company of his sons Mateo and Thiago. Blaugrana supporters were waiting for him to ask for his autographs. The media ensures that the Messi will spend their holidays in the Catalan city, until the resumption of PSG, scheduled for early July. They will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or there on June 24, surrounded by their friends, Jordi Alva, Sergio Busquets and their companions. But there should be no question of a return to Barca. Messi really wants to honor his contract with PSG which, according to Romain Molina, will bring him €300m over two years…

