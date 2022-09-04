Entertainment

Lionel Messi is in the sauce… – Sport.fr

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read

This weekend, Lionel Messi was in turn singled out by the anti-globalization organization Attac. In question, the use of his private jet. According to the association, this one would have carried out more than 50 flights since the beginning of June and would have produced 1502 tons of CO2.

From Figari, in Corsica, to Valence. From Valencia to Buenos Aires. Then from Buenos Aires to Jacksonville, Florida. This is the type of journey made by Lionel Messi’s private jet. All this in just two days (Wednesday and Thursday of this week).

These data are now reproached to him. The Argentinian was singled out by Attac (association for the taxation of financial transactions and for citizen action). Between the beginning of June and the end of August, his jet would have carried out 52 flights for a total of around 1,500 tonnes of CO2 emitted over the period. The equivalent of the carbon footprint of an average Frenchman in 150 years. Attac denounces the PSG player as one of the “ultra-rich” who “destroy the planet”.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read

Related Articles

The best movies, basketball and documentaries this weekend

30 seconds ago

Summer 2022: French rap still tops the rankings on streaming platforms

2 mins ago

Kristen Stewart Rocks A Relaxed Figure In A T-shirt And Blue Jeans As She Leaves The Salon In West Hollywood

12 mins ago

Simu Liu on “subversive” Barbie movie: “How the hell did they get Mattel to agree?”

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button