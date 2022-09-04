Lionel Messi is in the sauce… – Sport.fr

This weekend, Lionel Messi was in turn singled out by the anti-globalization organization Attac. In question, the use of his private jet. According to the association, this one would have carried out more than 50 flights since the beginning of June and would have produced 1502 tons of CO2.

From Figari, in Corsica, to Valence. From Valencia to Buenos Aires. Then from Buenos Aires to Jacksonville, Florida. This is the type of journey made by Lionel Messi’s private jet. All this in just two days (Wednesday and Thursday of this week).

These data are now reproached to him. The Argentinian was singled out by Attac (association for the taxation of financial transactions and for citizen action). Between the beginning of June and the end of August, his jet would have carried out 52 flights for a total of around 1,500 tonnes of CO2 emitted over the period. The equivalent of the carbon footprint of an average Frenchman in 150 years. Attac denounces the PSG player as one of the “ultra-rich” who “destroy the planet”.