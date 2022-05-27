Lionel Messi is mad with rage against Barca

What’s next after this ad

Se queda. Like Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi will be a Paris Saint-Germain player next season. The leprechaun born in 1987 intends to stay in the French capital, he who finished the 2021-22 financial year with a record of 11 goals and 14 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions. But the Pulga, many of whom expected a greater impact, intends to set the record straight next season.

Laporta often talks about the Argentinian

“I wanted to thank my teammates for the way they treated me since my arrival and my family for always accompanying and supporting me. We kept the bitter taste of having lost in the Champions League in a knockout game when we were the best team. I’m sure good things will happen in 2022, it will be an important year and we will fight.”confided the player on instagram.

A footballer who must also manage the incessant rumors about his return to Barça. Rumors widely commented on by the Spanish club. In addition to sporting director Mateu Alemany, it is above all president Joan Laporta who does not miss an opportunity to raise the subject of Messi. After closing the door on a Messi return on April 2, he changed his tune a few days later during an interview with the RTVE. “Barcelona’s doors will always be open for Messi. If he wants to talk to me about a return to Barça? I would be delighted.”

The Messi clan is fed up

On May 16, shortly after Jorge Messi let go that he hoped his son would one day return to Barcelona, ​​the culé president said he would like to see the Argentine star return. Joan Laporta gave a layer of it this week during an interview with L’Esportiu. “If Messi and Neymar want to come back, it will be for free. We are unable to reach an agreement to transfer these players. But even if we had the ability, we wouldn’t do that. It would be illogical. In any case, the coach decides.

Statements that visibly annoyed the Messi clan. According to the information revealed in the program El Larguero on the SER padlock, Lionel Messi is fed up with Joan Laporta and Barça multiplying public statements about him. The player’s father even called the Catalan president a few months ago asking him to stop mentioning his son in every interview. The conversation had been cordial. But Laporta’s recent outings have upset and outraged the player and those around him. The divorce is well and truly consummated between Messi and Barça.