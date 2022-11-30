Lionel Messi is now playable in Call of Duty

© Activision Lionel Messi is now a playable character in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II in a custom pack. Now you can go to war as the Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star

Argentinian Lionel Messi is now a playable “Operator” in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Warzone II. A downloadable pack has been made available to players worldwide, which means you can now play the shooter as one of the world’s most famous characters.

The game’s producers, Activision, announced theur plans to introduce football content in November to celebrate the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar. The plan was to introduce three ‘operators’ in the game, the first being Brazilian superstar Neymar, and the last Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba.

Each bundle therefore includes an icon of world football as a playable character, as well as two customizable weapon models.