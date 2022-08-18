Lionel Messi is seriously considering a return to FC Barcelona

What’s next after this ad

August 10, 2021. Paris Saint-Germain formalizes the arrival of Lionel Messi for two seasons. Free of any contract, the Argentinian, who left FC Barcelona with tears in his eyes, went to take up a new challenge after having spent his entire professional career in Catalonia. In France, the Pulga had a complicated start and was criticized for its contribution, which was deemed insufficient. But she still finished the year with 11 goals and 14 assists.

Paris wants to extend it

This season, the Albiceleste international has started strong with already 3 goals and 1 assist in 3 appearances in all competitions. Above all, the French sports media agree that Messi feels much better within the workforce headed by Christophe Galtier, with whom he exchanges and gets along well. Everything is in place for the 35-year-old to have a great season. His last in the Parisian jersey? It is not impossible.

At the end of the contract in June 2023, he has an option to extend if all parties agree. According The Team, the club of the capital hopes that it will initial a new lease. But in Spain, it is assured that the player, absent from the list of 30 players nominated to obtain the Ballon d’Or, could return to Barça. This is not the first time that such information has come out since the departure of the Argentine star a year ago.

Messi back in a year?

Beginning of July, El Chringuito announced that the Messi clan had reconnected with the Blaugranas. A month later, at a press conference, Xavi said: “I wish Messi’s time at Barcelona wasn’t over. I think he deserves a second stop here. I wish”. A speech similar to that of President Joan Laporta, who has not hesitated to open the door to a return of the footballer born in 87 for several months now.

Yesterday, the Messi case was again at the heart of the debates on the show El Chiringuito de Jugones. Lobo Carrasco, consultant and former Barca player, has announced that Leo Messi wants to return to Barcelona. According to him, there are still things missing for him to return but by January, it could move in the right direction as Xavi will facilitate his return. Another member of the show, who follows the Culés on a daily basis, however, clarified that at the moment there is no contact between Messi and Laporta. On the other hand, with Xavi we know that it is maintained. To be continued…