Lionel Messi is the highest paid athlete in the world

The soccer legend and Paris Saint-Germain player has been the highest-paid athlete in the world over the past year.

According to Forbes, an American economic newspaper, Lionel Messi would have received 125 million euros over the past year (May 2021 to May 2022).

The Argentinian international of Paris Saint-Germain is ahead of basketball player LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo his rival from Manchester United. The “Pulga” received 55 million dollars in revenue from its various sponsors with Adidas or Pepsi among others. His new partnership with Socios would earn him $20 million, or around €19.2 million per year. The former FC Barcelona player has also signed an agreement in 2021 to become an ambassador for Hard Rock International and thus equals his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo on so-called “off-field” income. A first since 2013.

Lionel Messi is thus ahead of LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers who would have won 116 million euros and therefore “CR7” and his 110 million euros.

Neymar is part of the Top 5 since the Brazilian international, also a PSG player, is 4th with income which would be around 91 million euros.

French PSG star Kylian Mbappé is not in the Top 10.