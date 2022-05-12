Lionel Messi is the highest paid athlete on the planet according to Forbes magazine

In 2021, Irish MMA boxer Conor McGregor topped this ranking with a total of 180 million dollars (172.2 million euros) including 150 (143.5 million euros) thanks to his whiskey brand.

Despite a mediocre season at Paris Saint-Germain, Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi was the highest paid sportsman in the world this year, according to the annual ranking of the American magazine Forbes published on Thursday. His overall earnings are valued at 130 million dollars (124.4 million euros) over the last twelve months. His player contract brought him 75 million dollars (71.8 M euros) and his advertising income 55 (52.6 M euros).

Messi, who won a 7th Ballon d’Or last year, is ahead of Los Angeles Lakers American basketball player LeBron James $121.2m (€116m) and fellow Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United who has 115 million dollars (110 M euros).

The top 10 is completed in order by Neymar (Bré/football) 95 million dollars (90.9 M euros), Stephen Curry (USA/basketball) 92.8 million dollars (88.8 M euros), Kevin Durant (USA/basketball) 92.1 million dollars (88.1 M euros) Roger Federer (Sui/tennis) 90.7 million dollars (86.8 M euros), Canelo Alvarez (Mex/boxing) 90 million dollars (86.1 M euros), Tom Brady (USA/American football) 83.9 million dollars (80.3 M euros) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Grè/basketball) , the only athlete under 30, 80.9 million dollars (77.4 million euros).

The first European in this ranking, the former world No.1 in tennis, Roger Federer has the particularity of having won 86.1 of his 86.8 million euros outside the tennis courts.