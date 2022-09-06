Lionel Messi is the richest sportsman in the world with 130 million dollars!

PSG football star Lionel Messi is the highest paid sportsman in the world, according to Forbes. In 2021, Lionel Messi returned as the highest paid sportsman of the season. The previous year, Messi was overtaken by Conor McGregor.

Messi won $130 million, made up of $75 million paid by the Prigino club, and $55 million from sponsors from some of the most famous brands in the world. In second place, behind Messi, is LeBron James. Third place for Cristiano Ronaldo with 115 million of which 55 million comes from his sponsorship activities.

In fourth place, in fact, we find Neymar or the spearhead of Paris Saint-Germain who earns 95 million dollars. After him Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, whose contract is worth 82 million dollars. Behind, surprisingly, Roger Federer who earns $90.7 million almost entirely from his sponsorship activities.

Lionel Messi’s Career Highlights

Often compared to his compatriot Diego Armando Maradona, he is considered one of the best footballers of all time, if not the best of all time. He is currently the third most prolific goalscorer in the history of football (800 goals) and the best assistor of all time (380).

The 41 official trophies won during his career make him the second player by team trophies in history. He is also included in the list of players with at least 1000 career appearances. He holds the record for goals scored in a calendar year in official competitions: 91 goals in 2012.

He is also the player with the record for goals (32) and assists (15) in the final of official competitions. In his club career, he has won 37 trophies: ten Spanish championships (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019), seven Copa del Rey (2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021), eight Spanish Super Cups (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2018), a French Championship (2022), a French Super Cup (2022), four UEFA Champions League (2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015), three UEFA Super Cups (2009, 2011 and 2015) and three Club World Cups (2009, 2011 and 2015).

The 35 trophies won make him the most decorated footballer in the history of Barcelona, ​​​​a club where he also holds the record for appearances (778), goals (672) and assists (268). He is the La Liga record holder for goals (474) and assists (192).

With the Argentine national team, in which he has been playing since 2005 and for which he is the record holder for appearances (162) and goals (86), he participated in four world championships (2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018), reaching the final in 2014, and six editions of the Copa América (2007, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021), winning it in 2021 and reaching three other finals (2007, 2015 and 2016).