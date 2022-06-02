Lionel Messi is violently attacked at PSG.. Pogba’s dirty trick at Manchester United

Ivory Coast: Three players called in as reinforcements

– Welcome to this 1 p.m. of THURSDAY, JUNE 02, 2022 that we are starting in CIV. While he will not be able to count on Hassane Kamara, Kossonou Odilon, Bailly Eric and Nicolas Pépé, all unavailable after being summoned, Jean-Louis Gasset, the Elephants coach, has opted for B plans.

To fill the void, the technician therefore used three elements to replace them. They are Agbadou Emmanuel player of KAS Eupen in Belgium, Diakité Oumar from Salzburg and Diallo Ismaël Chester from Ajaccio. Organizing country and already qualified for CAN 2023, Côte d’Ivoire challenges Zambia on June 3 and Lesotho on June 9.

Friendly: the United States outclasses Morocco

A step with the Moroccans. A few months before entering the 2022 World Cup, Morocco conceded a worrying defeat against the United States (3-0) in a friendly match in Cincinnati on the night of Wednesday to Thursday. The United States are due to face Uruguay on Sunday in Kansas City, again in a friendly, before starting the Concacaf Nations League against Granada (June 10) and El Salvador (June 14). At the World Cup, they will be opposed in Group B to Wales or Ukraine, who are to face off in the play-off on Sunday, then to England and Iran. In Group D, Morocco will meet Croatia, Canada and Belgium.

Guinea: Naby Keïta has finally joined the group

Let’s go to Guinea. After taking part with Liverpool in the European Champions League final lost (0-1) to Real Madrid on May 28 in France, Naby Keita has just arrived at the Syli camp in Morocco. The captain of the Guinea team was the only one missing from coach Kaba Diawara. The Liverpool player arrived on Wednesday evening and is preparing with his teammates for the two matches for the start of the CAN 2023 qualifiers in Côte d’Ivoire. Guinea travel to Egypt on June 5 before hosting Malawi in Conakry on June 9 for the second day.

PSG: Lionel Messi is tackled dryly

Let’s talk about Leo Messi now. After a more than sluggish first season on the PSG side, Lionel Messi emptied his bag at the microphone of the Argentine media, revealing in particular that his integration into Paris was not easy. Despite everything, this speech does not convince everyone, starting with Jérôme Rothen, still very annoyed by the behavior of Lionel Messi since his arrival at PSG. “If you can’t run, don’t come to the field. On the field, you are judged as a 100% player. Make efforts ! There, he suffered things. During the last game against Metz, there was a party with the fans, did you see Leo Messi’s face? He was sulking, he didn’t share that with his children and his family on the pitch like the others. Make an effort, ”launches the former PSG player at the microphone of RMC.

Instant quiz: Three clues to find out the hidden player of the day

1 – I am a former PSG player

2 – This season, I exploded at the highest level

3 – I can become Sadio Mané’s replacement at Liverpool

Who am I ?

Barcelona: Laporta’s big alternative for Lewandowski

Speaking of Messi, let’s look at Barca. FC Barcelona wants to strike a big blow during the summer transfer window. Indeed, Joan Laporta wants to offer a high quality workforce to Xavi, and tries to attract Robert Lewandowski. If he wishes to join FC Barcelona during the summer transfer window, Bayern Munich can always decide not to facilitate his transfer by keeping him for another year. To overcome this possibility, Barça would be looking for an alternative to the Polish international, and would have found happiness in England. Indeed, according to information from Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana would target Romelu Lukaku, who would like to leave after a complicated season at Chelsea where he scored only 15 goals in 44 games.

Manchester United: Paul Pogba picks up a jackpot

Let’s finish with Paul Pogba. He, who will now decide on his next challenge, will nevertheless not leave empty-handed. The Daily Mail indeed reveals that the midfielder will leave the Red Devils with a tidy loyalty bonus, up to almost 4.5 million euros! A last check that makes England cringe. The British newspaper, which estimates that Pogba has cost Manchester United an amount close to 250 million euros since his return in 2016, is offended by this last check to be paid for a player who will leave free. “The bonus is a final insult to the fans who have never seen the best of the 29-year-old,” slams the British publication.

