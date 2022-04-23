“Lionel Messi is worth 60 million today, the same figure…”

Until not so long ago, the club that wanted to buy Lionel Messi had to pay 180 million euros, something practically impossible for any club considering also his salary.

In fact, Manchester City even offered €100m for his pass when he sent the burofax. But little by little that price is way off and with the age factor in the middle his price got diluted and he is now worth €60m.

“The reason behind Messi’s €20m devaluation is his age. It definitely cannot be transferred for its previous market value and this will be a trend that will continue.”said Ronan Caroff, a key player on the football transfer and quotes website, Transfermarkt.

Messi wasn’t the only one to be devalued in PSG’s squad as Neymar also suffered a severe fall, losing 10 million in his price tag, which is now close to 90 million euros.

Argentinian Mauro Icardi was the fourth most undervalued in the last update, losing 7 million (28 million euros is his new value).

Maybe Messi won’t be bought by another club since he is at PSG with a contract and if he leaves Paris at some point it will be because his contract is ending and not because he accepted an offer. from another club. However, its value is no longer what it was before and it cannot be stopped.

So far, Messi has played 29 games, provided 13 assists and scored 8 goals in Mauricio Pochettino’s team, but what is more important is that his level, in the most important games for PSG, was not as expected.

It should be remembered that during the last season with FC Barcelona, ​​Messi scored 38 goals and delivered 12 assists.