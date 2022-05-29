Lionel Messi judges Kylian Mbappé

Lionel Messi calmly and happily observes his Paris Saint-Germain teammate, Kylian Mbappé, who extended with the Ligue 1 champion.

Many accuse Kylian Mbappé of staying for the money at PSG. What about Leo Messi’s opinion on the matter? brand believes he knows the Argentinian’s state of mind on the issue. The Argentine star is even grateful that the media spotlight is no longer on him, which has hardly happened since he burst onto the scene more than 15 years ago. Messi is delighted that his colleague is staying at PSG. The Argentinian is a born winner and, logically, he thinks he will have more chances to win with Mbappé in Paris than if the Frenchman had moved to Real Madrid. Messi, let’s remember, is under contract with PSG for one more year, with no option for the 2023/34 campaign (signed at least), so they’ll be keen to do the maximum in their quest for the Champions League next season. next.

Messi judges Mbappé’s decision

It is true that with two attackers like Mbappé and Neymar ahead of him, Messi played a deeper role, sometimes as an advanced playmaker, in a PSG team designed more for Mbappé than for him. But it is no less true that his first season was one of adaptation in every sense of the word. The second is eagerly awaited, because we want to see a Messi more precise, more regular and with even better figures (26 games, 6 goals, 14 assists in Ligue 1 and 7 appearances and 5 goals in the Champions League this season).