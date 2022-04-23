Lionel Messi, king of cups

Paris Saint Germain has been crowned the new Ligue 1 champion. In his first season with the Parisian team, Leo Messi will debut a new collective trophy in his personal showcasealready extensive. With this title, the Argentine star has 39 trophies to his creditbeing one of the most prolific players at a collective level in the history of football.

And it is that since he made his debut in 2004 at FC Barcelona in the Champions League, Messi’s career has been brilliant. Considered by many to be the best player in history, he won 35 titles with the barca: 10 Leagues (2004/05, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18 and 2018/19)8 Spanish Super Cups (2005/06, 2006/07, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2016/17 and 2018/19)7 King’s Cups (2008/09, 2011/12, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2020/21)4 Champions Leagues (2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11 and 2014/15)3 Club World Cups (2009/10, 2011/12 and 2015/16) and 3 European Super Cups (2009/10, 2011/12 and 2015/16). With the Argentine National Team has managed to win three titles: the America Cup last summer against Brazil, the 2005 U20 World Cup and the gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

At the individual level, the party does not stop and the Argentine star is the player with the most awards. In their showcases they accumulate six of gold, one FIFA The Best, one FIFA World Player, six Golden Boots, four UEFA Best Player, seven Pichichi Trophies and one Golden Boyamong other individual trophies.

Who are the players with the most titles?

Despite being a clear collector of collective trophies, the Argentine star is not the player with the most titles to his credit. That title belongs to his former teammate Dani Alves. The Brazilian right back has 42 titles to his credit, three more than Messi himself. The Brazilian conquered 5 trophies with the Seville23 with the FC Barcelona2 with the Juventus6 with the Paris Saint Germaine and 6 with the Selection Brazilian. Behind Messi they would come Andres Iniesta Y Maxwell with 37 titles each; Y Gerard Pique Y Ryan gigs with 35 each.