Lionel Messi launches his investment company

(Boursier.com) — Lionel Messi is preparing for post-football. San Francisco-based Play Time Sports-Tech HoldCo LLC will be the soccer star’s primary investment vehicle. The company will explore various opportunities which could include, for example, supporting the founders of football-related startups or direct investments in teams. Play Time will be led by Razmig Hovaghimian, a partner at venture capital firm Graph Ventures. Michael Marquez, founding partner of investment bank Code Advisors, will serve as a special advisor. No financial element filtered.

As ‘Bloomberg’ recalls, R. Hovaghimian is also a co-founder of football company Matchday.com, which counts Play Time as its first investor and plans to launch before the start of the World Cup in November. The holding company also has a stake in tech startup AC Momento.


