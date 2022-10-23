Lionel Messi launches US-based investment company Play Time

Close to retirement, world football star Lionel Messi (35) continues to think about his career change. He has just launched his own investment company.

Lionel Messi loves entrepreneurship

Post-football, the genius of PSG is already thinking about it. The one who is certainly one of the best players of all time has already prepared his conversion since he owns the hotel chain MiM Hotels, operated by Majestic Hotel Group. From now on, we can therefore add the Play Time Sports-Tech group, which the Argentinian striker has just created.

Invest around the world

With his investment company based in the United States (in San Francisco, editor’s note), Lionel Messi plans to invest worldwide in sports, media and football-related technology. In a press release, “La Pulga” explained: “Today, I’m thrilled to extend our roots to Silicon Valley, and I’m thrilled that Play Time is collaborating with bold entrepreneurs around the world. Play Time will invest in ‘scene independent’ opportunities. This includes helping new startups build football-related technology or even investing in clubs.“.

The Messi family wants to continue to have a direct and lasting impact on and off the pitch

Play Time will be led by Razmig Hovaghimian*, a partner at venture capital firm Graph Ventures. The latter says he is delighted to work alongside Lionel Messi: “Ever since I met Leo and the Messi family in 2017, it was clear that their vision for the future was bold. They want to continue to have a direct and lasting impact on and off the pitch“.

* Razmig Hovaghimian is also the co-founder of football company Matchday.com.