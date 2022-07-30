Lionel Messi, Lebron James, Cristiano Ronaldo… here are the top 10 highest paid athletes on the planet!

Who are the richest athletes of 2022? The magazine Forbes unveiled his top 10!

With $130 million in pre-tax gross income over the past 12 months, Lionel Messi is back on top of the rankings after first claiming it in 2019. The publication estimates that Messi’s salary is down by around $22 million from his last year at FC Barcelona. The Paris-Saint-Germain player is ahead of Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James. In third place is Cristiano Ronaldo. A trio that we are used to seeing every year for almost a decade. Other regulars: Neymar, fourth, Roger Federer, seventh or even Tom Brady, ninth.

Discover the top 10 highest paid athletes according to Forbes:

1. Lionel Messi (Football) – $130 million

2. Lebron James (Basketball) – $121.2 million

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Football) – $115 million

4. Neymar (Football) – $95 million

5. Steph Curry (Basketball) – $92.8 million

6. Kevin Durant (Basketball) – $92.1 million

7. Roger Federer (Tennis) – $90.7 million

8. Canelo Alvarez (Boxing) – $90 million

9. Tom Brady (US Soccer) $83.9 million

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Basketball) – $80.9 million

See also: Video: Patrick Montel’s rant about Neymar’s transfer to PSG

Adam Javal-Fauconnier